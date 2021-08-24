Aptus shares may list in negative territory, say experts

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: On account of recent turmoil in primary markets and aggressive pricing of the public issue, Aptus share price may have a weak debut today at the Indian bourses. According to experts, aggressive pricing of the public issue has left nothing for investors in short term and hence shares of the retail-focused housing finance company may list at a discounted price.

Speaking on the Aptus Value Housing Finance share price debut; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The recent turmoil in primary markets on account of back-to-back weak listings have dampened the listing gain prospects for Aptus. Aptus Value Housing Finance has commendable financial ratios amongst the peers. However, the aggressive pricing of IPO has left nothing for investors in short term/listing gains. I expect the shares to list in negative territory, which may be ₹10 to ₹20 below the issue price."

Expecting lukewarm listing of Aptus Value Housing Finance shares; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Aptus Value Housing witnessed robust over subscription of 17.2 times because of better fundamentals and strong traction in sector housing finance sector. However, the grey market premium witnessed not encouraging debut of Aptus Value Housing in the bourses because of volatility in the broader market. Aptus Value Housing is commanding a premium of ₹13 to ₹15 on its issue price of ₹346 to ₹353, which is lukewarm in comparison to other recent IPOs, which made stellar listing on the debut."

However, there are some experts who still believe that Aptus IPO listing may give around 5-6 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Aptus Value Housing Finance shares may list at around ₹377 — ₹24 up from its price band of ₹346 to ₹353. So, one can expect 5 per cent to 6 per cent listing gain from this public issue."

