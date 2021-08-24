Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Aptus shares may list in negative territory, say experts

Aptus shares may list in negative territory, say experts

Premium
Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: Aptus Value Housing Finance shares may list at around 377 — 24 up from its price band of 346 to 353, say some experts. Photo: Courtesy Aptus Value Housing Finance website
2 min read . 06:05 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: According to experts, aggressive pricing of the public issue has left nothing for investors in short term

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: On account of recent turmoil in primary markets and aggressive pricing of the public issue, Aptus share price may have a weak debut today at the Indian bourses. According to experts, aggressive pricing of the public issue has left nothing for investors in short term and hence shares of the retail-focused housing finance company may list at a discounted price.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: On account of recent turmoil in primary markets and aggressive pricing of the public issue, Aptus share price may have a weak debut today at the Indian bourses. According to experts, aggressive pricing of the public issue has left nothing for investors in short term and hence shares of the retail-focused housing finance company may list at a discounted price.

Speaking on the Aptus Value Housing Finance share price debut; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The recent turmoil in primary markets on account of back-to-back weak listings have dampened the listing gain prospects for Aptus. Aptus Value Housing Finance has commendable financial ratios amongst the peers. However, the aggressive pricing of IPO has left nothing for investors in short term/listing gains. I expect the shares to list in negative territory, which may be 10 to 20 below the issue price."

Speaking on the Aptus Value Housing Finance share price debut; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The recent turmoil in primary markets on account of back-to-back weak listings have dampened the listing gain prospects for Aptus. Aptus Value Housing Finance has commendable financial ratios amongst the peers. However, the aggressive pricing of IPO has left nothing for investors in short term/listing gains. I expect the shares to list in negative territory, which may be 10 to 20 below the issue price."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Expecting lukewarm listing of Aptus Value Housing Finance shares; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Aptus Value Housing witnessed robust over subscription of 17.2 times because of better fundamentals and strong traction in sector housing finance sector. However, the grey market premium witnessed not encouraging debut of Aptus Value Housing in the bourses because of volatility in the broader market. Aptus Value Housing is commanding a premium of 13 to 15 on its issue price of 346 to 353, which is lukewarm in comparison to other recent IPOs, which made stellar listing on the debut."

However, there are some experts who still believe that Aptus IPO listing may give around 5-6 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Aptus Value Housing Finance shares may list at around 377 — 24 up from its price band of 346 to 353. So, one can expect 5 per cent to 6 per cent listing gain from this public issue."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to make the best of Buy Now, Pay Later

Premium

All you need to know about peer-to-peer lending

Premium

Top e-tailers are pushing back against upcoming rules

Premium

Cadila scores a win with covid vaccine approval

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!