Aptus shares may list in negative territory, say experts

Expecting lukewarm listing of Aptus Value Housing Finance shares; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Aptus Value Housing witnessed robust over subscription of 17.2 times because of better fundamentals and strong traction in sector housing finance sector. However, the grey market premium witnessed not encouraging debut of Aptus Value Housing in the bourses because of volatility in the broader market. Aptus Value Housing is commanding a premium of ₹13 to ₹15 on its issue price of ₹346 to ₹353, which is lukewarm in comparison to other recent IPOs, which made stellar listing on the debut."