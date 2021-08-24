MUMBAI : Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance made a tepid listing on the stock markets on Tuesday. The stock was listed at ₹333, a 5.6% discount to its issue price of ₹353 apiece.

The ₹2,780.05 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 17.20 times in the price band of ₹346- ₹353.

ICICI Securities had earlier said the issue is available at a price to book value of 7.0 times on FY21 at the higher end of the price band of ₹353 a share.

“Aptus has focused on disbursing loans with average ticket size of ₹5-15 lakh. By 2022, it is estimated that housing shortage in India will increase to 10 crore units, 95% of which will be from weaker section and lower income group," ICICI Securities said.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India is a rural-focused housing finance company primarily serving low and middle income self-employed customers in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. The company targets first-time home buyers where collateral is self- occupied residential property. It offers home loans for purchase and self-construction of residential property, home improvement & extension loans, loans against property and business loans.

“We expect the company to do well in the long run given consistent strong financial performance, industry leading return ratios and good asset quality," said Jyoti Roy , equity strategist, Angel Broking Ltd.

The company’s gross loan assets have grown at a CAGR of 34.54% from ₹2247.2 crore in FY19 to ₹4067.8 crore in FY21. As of FY21, the company has operations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry through 190 branches. The company intends to expand its branch network in large housing markets - Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

“Covid had adverse effects on the business, operations, cash flows and financial condition and may continue to do so in the near future. The operations are primarily focused in the states of Tamil Nadu(52.3% of AUM) and Andhra Pradesh(27.3%) are its key risks," said Geojit Financial Services in a report.

