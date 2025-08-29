ARC Insulation shares make strong debut, list at ₹145 on NSE SME, up 16% from IPO price

ARC Insulation IPO Listing: ARC Insulation shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Friday, August 29, listing at ₹145 on NSE SME, a premium of 16 per cent to their issue price of ₹125.

The ARC Insulation SME IPO witnessed strong investor participation, closing with an overall subscription of 18.71 times. The issue attracted 4.10 crore bids compared to 21.93 lakh shares available. Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 17.27 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment recorded a robust 26.84 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 15.12 times. The IPO opened for subscription on August 21, 2025, and closed on August 25, 2025.

ARC Insulation IPO Details The ₹41.19-crore public issue of ARC Insulation comprised a fresh issue of 0.30 crore shares worth ₹38.06 crore and an offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares worth ₹3.13 crore. The IPO proceeds are intended to fund the establishment of a new manufacturing unit, acquisition of office space, repayment of certain debts, including bridge finance, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The issue was priced between ₹119 and ₹125 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 2 lots (2,000 shares), translating to an investment of ₹2,38,000 at the cutoff price, while HNI investors must apply for at least 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to ₹3,75,000.

The company raised ₹11.71 crore from anchor investors on August 20, ahead of the IPO.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar, and Gretex Share Broking Pvt. Ltd. was the market maker for the IPO.

About the Company ARC Insulation and Insulators Limited, established in September 2008, specialises in glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) solutions, providing corrosion-resistant products for diverse industries. The company manufactures GFRP rebars, tubes, gratings, fencing, pipelines, and walkways, serving sectors such as infrastructure, energy, mining, chemical, and marine. Its products are also used in electrical substations and cooling towers, where durability and lightweight properties are essential. Additionally, the company has applied innovative GFRP solutions in chemical processing and marine construction, expanding its industry presence.

