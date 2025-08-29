Subscribe

ARC Insulation shares make strong debut, list at ₹145 on NSE SME, up 16% from IPO price

ARC Insulation shares debuted at 145, a 16% premium over the issue price of 125. The IPO saw 18.71 times overall subscription, with retail and non-institutional segments showing strong interest. The company aims to fund a new manufacturing unit and repay debts with the proceeds.

Pranati Deva
Published29 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Advertisement
ARC Insulation shares make strong debut, lists at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>145 on NSE SME, up 16% from IPO price
ARC Insulation shares make strong debut, lists at ₹145 on NSE SME, up 16% from IPO price

ARC Insulation IPO Listing: ARC Insulation shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Friday, August 29, listing at 145 on NSE SME, a premium of 16 per cent to their issue price of 125.

Advertisement

The ARC Insulation SME IPO witnessed strong investor participation, closing with an overall subscription of 18.71 times. The issue attracted 4.10 crore bids compared to 21.93 lakh shares available. Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 17.27 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment recorded a robust 26.84 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 15.12 times. The IPO opened for subscription on August 21, 2025, and closed on August 25, 2025.

Also Read | Anlon Healthcare IPO day 3: GMP, review to subscription status. Apply or not?

ARC Insulation IPO Details

The 41.19-crore public issue of ARC Insulation comprised a fresh issue of 0.30 crore shares worth 38.06 crore and an offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares worth 3.13 crore. The IPO proceeds are intended to fund the establishment of a new manufacturing unit, acquisition of office space, repayment of certain debts, including bridge finance, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

The issue was priced between 119 and 125 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 2 lots (2,000 shares), translating to an investment of 2,38,000 at the cutoff price, while HNI investors must apply for at least 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to 3,75,000.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 5.91x. GMP hints 12% listing pop

The company raised 11.71 crore from anchor investors on August 20, ahead of the IPO.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar, and Gretex Share Broking Pvt. Ltd. was the market maker for the IPO.

About the Company

ARC Insulation and Insulators Limited, established in September 2008, specialises in glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) solutions, providing corrosion-resistant products for diverse industries. The company manufactures GFRP rebars, tubes, gratings, fencing, pipelines, and walkways, serving sectors such as infrastructure, energy, mining, chemical, and marine. Its products are also used in electrical substations and cooling towers, where durability and lightweight properties are essential. Additionally, the company has applied innovative GFRP solutions in chemical processing and marine construction, expanding its industry presence.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
IPOSME IPOIPO ListingIndian Stock MarketsStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsARC Insulation shares make strong debut, list at ₹145 on NSE SME, up 16% from IPO price
Read Next Story