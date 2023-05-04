ArcelorMittal reports 73% fall in net income in Q1 2023

ArcelorMittal reports 73% fall in net income in Q1 20232 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The company's EBITDA during Q1 2023 was $341 million, up from $162 million in Q4 2022 due to higher steel shipments, higher average steel selling prices, and lower costs, including energy costs
MUMBAI : Luxembourg-based global steel giant, ArcelorMittal, announced on Thursday that its net income fell by 73% to $1.096 billion in the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The company's net income for the same period in the previous year was $4.125 billion.
