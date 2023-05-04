ArcelorMittal reports 73% fall in net income in Q1 2023

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said, “Market conditions improved as anticipated in the first quarter, with the end of customer destocking supporting apparent steel consumption growth and a rebound in steel spreads. This, alongside better general economic sentiment, resulted in good growth in first quarter profits as well as higher EBITDA per tonne. The improvements we have seen in market conditions are not yet fully reflected in our results due to pricing lags, and we expect a further increase in profitability in the second quarter."

