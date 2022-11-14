Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share allotment date

Archean Chemical IPO GMP: After strong response given by investors in three days biding from 9th to 11th November 2022, bidders are eagerly waiting for Archean Chemical IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 16th November 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited got subscribed 32.23 times while its retail portion was subscribed 9.96 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Archean Chemical IPO is signaling strong vibes. According to market observers, shares of Archean Chemical Industries Limited are available at a premium of 85 in grey market today.

Archean Chemical IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Archean Chemical IPO GMP today is 85, 5 which is higher from its yesterday's GMP of 80. They said that rise in grey market sentiments in regard to Archean Chemical IPO can be attributed to change in Dalal Street sentiments and strong response by bidders. They said that grey market is already bullish on Archean Chemical IPO after strong response by investors. Now, positive sentiments on the Dalal Street has done icing on the cake. They expected further rise in grey market sentiments as share allotment date is fast approaching and market is expected to surge further on strong global cues.

What this GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Archean Chemical IPO GMP today is 85, which means grey market is expecting that Archean Chemical IPO listing price would be around 492 ( 407 + 85), which is more than 20 per cent higher from Archean Chemical IPO price band of 386 to 407 apiece. They said that grey market is expecting strong listing of Archean Chemical IPO.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken much seriously as it is completely speculative and has no connect with the financial of the company. They said that its balance sheet of the company that gives concrete fundamental picture of the company for long term whereas GMP keep on changing regularly.

Archean Chemical IPO details

After announcement of share allotment, bidders can check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or on official website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

