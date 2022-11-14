Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share allotment date2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
- Archean Chemical IPO GMP today is ₹85, say market observers
Archean Chemical IPO GMP: After strong response given by investors in three days biding from 9th to 11th November 2022, bidders are eagerly waiting for Archean Chemical IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 16th November 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited got subscribed 32.23 times while its retail portion was subscribed 9.96 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Archean Chemical IPO is signaling strong vibes. According to market observers, shares of Archean Chemical Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today.