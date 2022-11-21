Archean Chemical shares list at premium over IPO issue price: Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:24 AM IST
- Archean Chemical Industries IPO was subscribed by about 32.23 times on the last day of the issue
Shares of Archean Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd made a positive market debut on Monday with the stock listing at ₹450 apiece on the NSE, a premium of over 11% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹407 per share. On the BSE, Archean Chemical shares started trading at ₹449 apiece.