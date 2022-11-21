Archean Chemical shares list at premium over IPO issue price: Buy, sell or hold?

“The IPO was offered at reasonable valuations and the company has reported impressive Q1FY23 results that augurs well for the chemical company. So, allottees who applied for the public issue for listing premium are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹440 and wait for further upside whereas those who have medium to long term perspective can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹410 apiece levels. In medium term, Archean Chemial share price may go up to ₹550 tom ₹570 whereas in long term or say in next one year, it may go up to ₹640 apiece levels. Fresh investors can also buy the stock at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹410 for 3-6 month target of ₹550 to ₹570 and one eyar target of ₹640," said Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities.