Specialty chemical stock surges to highest level in 2 months since market debut2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- Archean Chemical shares made their market debut on November 21, 2022
Shares of specialty marine chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries Ltd (ACIL) surged more than 8% to hit its highest level on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The stock surged to ₹629 per share, highest since its market debut on the exchanges in November last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started