Specialty chemical stock surges to highest level in 2 months since market debut

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produces products from its brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the coast of Gujarat, and manufactures products at its facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. The firm had said it planned to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for the redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by it.