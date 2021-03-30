Archegos-linked stocks show muted gains as volatility eases

Shares in the companies, which also include Farfetch Ltd. and Iqiyi Inc., have had a rocky couple of sessions following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos, with ViacomCBS down 55% in the last week. While investors remain nervous about the potential for more liquidations, there have been no signs yet of a broader contagion. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 were down about 0.3%.