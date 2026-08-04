Subscribe

Ardee Industries raises ₹128 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Wednesday

Ardee Industries raised 127.75 crore from anchor investors before its IPO on August 5, 2026. The company plans to raise 426 crore, utilizing funds for working capital, debt repayment, and corporate purposes. The price band is set at 50-53 per share.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated4 Aug 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Advertisement
The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).
The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to ₹426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).
AI Quick Read

Ardee Industries, a leading player in the secondary metals and circular economy sectors, has raised 127.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 2,41,05,584 equity shares to anchor investors at 53 per share.

Advertisement

The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including Bank of India Small Cap Fund, Ashish Kacholia-led Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt Ltd, Rohit Kothari-led Winro Commercial (India) Limited, The Wealth Company Alternates Trust – Bharat Value Fund, India Max Investment Fund Limited, Sundar Iyer-led Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund – Investment Account, and IMAP India Capital Investment Trust – Catalyst New India Fund, the company said.

Also Read | Ardee Industries IPO opens on August 5: 10 key things to know from the RHP
Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 6 new public issues, 11 listings scheduled for next

IPO details

The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to 426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,99,75,000 equity shares by certain promoter selling shareholders, including up to 99,87,500 equity shares each by Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.

Advertisement

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, 220 crore will be used to fund the company's incremental working capital requirements, 20 crore will be utilised for debt repayment, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at 50-53 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 281 equity shares and multiples of 281 shares thereafter.

The issue has reserved 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Earlier last week, the company also completed a pre-IPO secondary transaction worth 115 crore at 53 per equity share.

Marquee investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Bharat Value Fund, Winro Commercial (India) Limited, Gagandeep Consultancy Private Limited, Urjita Jagdish Master, Shruti Gagan Chaturvedi, Jaisinghani Family Office, and Meru Investment Fund, participated in the transaction.

Advertisement

The combined pre-IPO transaction and anchor book participation reflect strong institutional interest in the company, signalling robust investor confidence ahead of the public issue.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue.

About the company

Ardee Industries operates in the circular economy segment, focusing on the recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. The company also reclaims critical resources from waste streams and manufactures pure lead and lead alloys used across industries such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive, and chemicals.

Also Read | Ardee Industries IPO: Price band set at ₹50-53 per share; check details

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsArdee Industries raises ₹128 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Wednesday
Advertisement
Read Next Story