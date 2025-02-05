Markets
Are AMC stocks still a good bet even as markets correct?
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 05 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe Indian AMC industry's long-term prospects remain strong due to low penetration and the financialization of savings. However, brokerage firms have slightly lowered estimates amid market volatility.
Asset management companies (AMCs) were among the top picks for many investors during the Indian markets' bull run. But over 10% correction has turned the tide for Indian asset managers. The question now is: Are AMC stocks still a good bet?
