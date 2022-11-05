Are Bandhan Bank and M&M stocks next ITC of their segments — explained

M&M vs Bandhan Bank: Which stock to buy

Batting in favour of M&M shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "If someone is interest in reaping benefits like ITC shares, one should go for M&M shares in current markets. M&M share price is in uptrend. The company has raised prices of its various segment vehicles and metal prices have tumbled to the tune of 20 per cent in recent quarters. So, the company is expected to improve its margins and its launches have a long wait to the tune of even one year and its competitors are unable to latch on this long term wait. This means, M&M new launches are expected to remain in demand as well. So, outlook for M&M is expected to remain strong provided the company continues to attract customers through new launches in coming quarters as well."