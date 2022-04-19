Are buybacks signaling a stock market top?

The most legitimate criticism of stock buybacks, which now eclipse dividends in dollar terms, is that corporate executives are awful market timers. Strategist Ed Yardeni has observed that buybacks dovetail most closely with profits and share-based executive compensation, both of which are near record levels currently. Boards tend to increase buybacks when the wind is at their backs, which is also when their share prices reflect that optimism. What goes for specific companies seems to hold for the market as a whole.