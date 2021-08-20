Are Indian stock markets forgetting the fear of third wave?

Crude oil rose by 48% in the first half of the year, but the price of Brent has fallen by 11% since the beginning of August. The major cause of correction is the extensive spread of Delta variant which is imposing mobility limitations and hurting demand, and an increase in supply of 400,000 barrels per day by OPEC+ beginning in August. Crude oil futures on the MCX fell as well, as traders trimmed their positions amid a weak spot demand. Crude prices are expected to be under pressure unless there is a secular indicator of economies returning to normalcy.

