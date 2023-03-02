Are pharma stocks attractive now? BNP Paribas recommends these shares to buy

Are pharma stocks attractive now? BNP Paribas recommends these shares to buy1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- BNP Paribas' detailed workings for Diagnostics companies show that valuations are attractive now
Brokerage BNP Paribas thinks sector valuations look reasonable with FY25E EV/EBITDA averaging 12x for Pharma firms, 18x for Hospital firms and 21x for Diagnostics firms. Its detailed valuation workings for Diagnostics companies show that valuations are attractive now.
Brokerage BNP Paribas thinks sector valuations look reasonable with FY25E EV/EBITDA averaging 12x for Pharma firms, 18x for Hospital firms and 21x for Diagnostics firms. Its detailed valuation workings for Diagnostics companies show that valuations are attractive now.
“We believe the Indian Healthcare is on a long-term structural growth path. We expect Hospitals and Diagnostics segments to see double-digit revenue CAGR in the non-Covid business over FY23-25, driven by network expansion, rising healthcare awareness, people’s improving ability to afford healthcare services and a high disease burden," it said.
“We believe the Indian Healthcare is on a long-term structural growth path. We expect Hospitals and Diagnostics segments to see double-digit revenue CAGR in the non-Covid business over FY23-25, driven by network expansion, rising healthcare awareness, people’s improving ability to afford healthcare services and a high disease burden," it said.
Its top stock picks are Sun Pharma and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) in Pharma and Dr Lal Pathlabs and Fortis Healthcare in Healthcare services.
Its top stock picks are Sun Pharma and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) in Pharma and Dr Lal Pathlabs and Fortis Healthcare in Healthcare services.
"We think Hospital firms are well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth on improving occupancy, a steady rise in ARPOB and bed additions. EBITDA margin has improved in the post-Covid era due to higher ARPOB and rationalized costs, which we expect to continue. Diagnostics revenue growth was disappointing for the last 3-4 quarters due to a slower volume pick up and likely higher competition. But we remain positive on volume-growth recovery and believe the increased competition is unlikely to structurally dent incumbents’ growth outlook, and hence we see a buying opportunity here," the note stated.
"We think Hospital firms are well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth on improving occupancy, a steady rise in ARPOB and bed additions. EBITDA margin has improved in the post-Covid era due to higher ARPOB and rationalized costs, which we expect to continue. Diagnostics revenue growth was disappointing for the last 3-4 quarters due to a slower volume pick up and likely higher competition. But we remain positive on volume-growth recovery and believe the increased competition is unlikely to structurally dent incumbents’ growth outlook, and hence we see a buying opportunity here," the note stated.
Top healthcare, pharma stocks to buy -
Top healthcare, pharma stocks to buy -
Dr Lal Pathlabs Buy (Target price: ₹2,500)
Dr Lal Pathlabs Buy (Target price: ₹2,500)
Metropolis Healthcare Buy (TP: ₹1,732)
Metropolis Healthcare Buy (TP: ₹1,732)
Fortis Healthcare Buy (TP: ₹352)
Fortis Healthcare Buy (TP: ₹352)
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Buy (TP: ₹2,442)
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Buy (TP: ₹2,442)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Buy (TP: ₹1,200)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Buy (TP: ₹1,200)
Aurobindo Pharma Buy (TP: ₹575)
Aurobindo Pharma Buy (TP: ₹575)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Buy ( TP: ₹1,800)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Buy ( TP: ₹1,800)
Apollo Hospitals Buy (TP: ₹5,074)
Apollo Hospitals Buy (TP: ₹5,074)
Divi’s Laboratories Buy (TP: ₹3,245)
Divi’s Laboratories Buy (TP: ₹3,245)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Buy (TP: ₹4,855)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Buy (TP: ₹4,855)
Cipla Hold (TP: ₹1,020)
Cipla Hold (TP: ₹1,020)
Zydus Lifesciences Hold (TP: ₹476)
Zydus Lifesciences Hold (TP: ₹476)
Lupin Reduce (TP: ₹584)
Lupin Reduce (TP: ₹584)
Key risks to its positive view, as per BNP Paribas, are: 1) Regulatory hurdles such as adverse FDA ratings and price caps; and 2) escalation in raw-material inflation.
Key risks to its positive view, as per BNP Paribas, are: 1) Regulatory hurdles such as adverse FDA ratings and price caps; and 2) escalation in raw-material inflation.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.