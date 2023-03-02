Are pharma stocks attractive now? BNP Paribas recommends these shares to buy

"We think Hospital firms are well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth on improving occupancy, a steady rise in ARPOB and bed additions. EBITDA margin has improved in the post-Covid era due to higher ARPOB and rationalized costs, which we expect to continue. Diagnostics revenue growth was disappointing for the last 3-4 quarters due to a slower volume pick up and likely higher competition. But we remain positive on volume-growth recovery and believe the increased competition is unlikely to structurally dent incumbents’ growth outlook, and hence we see a buying opportunity here," the note stated.