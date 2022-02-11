Indian stock markets fell sharply today amid weak global equities as hotter-than-expected US inflation data fuelled expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Sensex fell over 1,000 points at its day's low before paring some losses. At 1:15 pm, both Nifty and Sensex were down over 1% each with broader markets - both BSE midcap and smallcap indices - also seeing a cut of over 1% each.

Today's selloff in Indian markets comes just a day after the Reserve Bank of India maintained its dovish stance and said continued policy support was warranted to help the economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times this year to contain US inflation, rather than the five it had expected earlier. Aggressive rate hikes from Fed raises worry about accelerated selling by foreign investors in Indian markets, who have sold a net $5.58 billion in Indian equities so far this year, compared with a net purchase of $5.08 billion in the same period last year.

However, many analysts say India is in a better position this time to withstand Fed rate hikes and some of it is already factored in.

“7.5% inflation and 0% interest rates! You would think it is an emerging market with poor institutional governance. It is the United States of America ( USA)! veteran banker Uday Kotak tweeted, referring to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years in the US.

"In 2013 India paid the price for its ‘taper tantrum’. When US sneezes,world catches a cold. Not this time please, Mr. USA."

But analysts warn of volatility in financial markets as Fed gears up to start raising rates from their historic lows.

“We are seeing a sharp cut in the market on the back of a sharp jump in US bond yields due to 4 decade-high inflation. However, most of this fear is already factored in. Therefore we have to check how the market will negotiate a high-interest environment because we have seen the scenario of rising interest rates and rising equity markets," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

“Technically, Nifty is facing resistance in a cluster of 20-DMA and 100-DMA at 17600-17650 while 17300 is an immediate and important support level while 1700-16800 is a critical demand zone. The overall view will remain bullish till Nifty trades above the 16800 level while there are multiple resistances till 17800. A breakout of the 17800 level may lead to a move towards a fresh all-time high."

The rupee today declined 15 paise to 75.30 against the US dollar, tracking overall dollar strength after a larger-than-expected US inflation unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities, says: “US inflation has hit a multi decade high of 7.5%, which has implications on the pace of interest rate increase by the US Fed. This will lead to higher volatility in all financial markets, including equity, debt, and currency. We expect emerging market currencies to be under pressure, including rupee. We also expect Indian interest rates to increase despite dovish RBI yesterday. This will have implications for equity investors."

“We expect this increased volatility to hit small/midcaps more than large caps. We believe that the expected increase in volatility should be used by investors to build positions in quality large-cap and midcap stocks. Some of the sectors where we remain positive are banking, including quality PSU banks, commodities, real estate, capital goods, and healthcare," he added.

DK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “A rate hike by even 50 bps in March by Fed is looking increasingly probable now. This is not good news for global equity markets. Back home in India, our central bank is singing an ultra-dovish tune by taking a pro-growth risk. This is certainly good for GDP growth and equity markets, but it remains to be seen whether RBI's inflation target of 4.5% for FY 23 will be achieved."

"The short-term market texture is now influenced by aggressive DII buying ( ₹5635 crore during last 5 days) dominating over FII selling. The fact that FIIs are now increasing their longs and reducing their shorts in the derivative market also is significant. DIIs buying the beaten down financials, which are attractively valued, is a smart strategy. There is a message here for individual investors."

