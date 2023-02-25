Are investors losing faith in stock market? 38 lakh clients exit equities

The market is facing a dilemma since it touched a lifetime high in early December last year. At first, it was a high valuation which made the Indian market expensive and other Asian peers cheaper and attractive. Then came the Q3 earnings results! Just when the street was getting comfortable with inflation below RBI's tolerance limit, the economic indicator shot up higher than expected, and once again worries about how long the rate hike cycle will continue heightened. By late January, things couldn't have gotten any worse when a US-based short seller dropped a bombshell report on Adani Group leading to one of the biggest carnage in the conglomerate's stocks.

