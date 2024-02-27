Are investors moving from fixed deposits to equities amid rising stock market?
The Nifty 50, which represents the country’s top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, has notched up several record highs this month, posting a nearly 2% gain. The mid- and small-cap stocks, on the other hand, have continued their winning momentum in CY24.
The Indian stock market in February has bounced back strongly following a flat closing in January, surging to new heights and exhibiting remarkable strength.
