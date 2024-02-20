Are Lithium Stocks at Rock Bottom?

Meanwhile, EV growth has slowed but not by much. In China, which is by far the largest market, 25% of all passenger-vehicle sales were EVs in the fourth quarter, up from 24% in the third quarter, according to data provider EV-volumes. Sales of plug-in hybrids, which have much smaller batteries that also require lithium, have accelerated globally. The long-term picture remains that the world will need a lot more of the metal than is currently mined.