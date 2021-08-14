Are mid and smallcap stocks in a bubble?

JM Financial feels that considering the relative valuation and change in ownership across stocks, large caps can perform better going forward. “Trailing price to earnings (PE) for Nifty has moderated to 26.5 times from 29 times month-on-month and we continue to see this settling lower at 24 times. The Nifty is already close to our scaled down 12 months target of 16500, which assumes earnings per share (EPS) growth at 18% for FY22-23E versus consensus 32%; margin pressure emerging from Q1FY22 results corroborate our less optimistic expectations," JM Financial added.