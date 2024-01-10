Are Nestle shares finally within the reach of small investors?
Now that the stock split in Nestle has made it more attractive for retail investors, should you jump in and buy?
Last week, amid the frenzy surrounding power, infrastructure, and railway stocks, Nestle's trending status on the internet caught me off guard. On closer look, it turned out the Maggi manufacturer had just implemented a 1:10 stock split, with Friday marking its first ex-split trading day. This development made India's sixth most expensive stock 90% more affordable, attracting investors previously deterred by its lofty price.
