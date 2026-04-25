Are power stocks entering a new cycle? 3 stocks to watch

India’s power sector is entering a high-growth phase, driven by rising electricity demand and an accelerating shift toward renewable energy.
India’s power sector is entering a high-growth phase, driven by rising electricity demand and an accelerating shift toward renewable energy.
Air-conditioning adoption, electric mobility, data centres, infrastructure build-out, and urbanization are all pushing consumption higher. As the country balances energy security with sustainability, power companies are evolving their business models to keep pace.
Air-conditioning adoption, electric mobility, data centres, infrastructure build-out, and urbanization are all pushing consumption higher. As the country balances energy security with sustainability, power companies are evolving their business models to keep pace.
In this article, we examine why the sector could be turning attractive for investors.
Long-term demand
India’s peak power demand has been hitting fresh highs each year and, by government projections, is set to climb steadily over the next decade.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects India to lead global energy demand growth through 2035. Over this period, the country’s total energy demand could rise by more than 15 exajoules—nearly matching the combined increase of China and Southeast Asia.
The runway remains long. India’s per-capita primary energy consumption is just about 23% of China’s and roughly 35% of the global average, underscoring the headroom for growth as incomes and industrial activity expand.
To meet this demand, investments are accelerating across generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables. Policy support for clean energy and grid expansion is expected to underpin long-term opportunities, with the government targeting universal access to modern, clean energy by 2047.
Total energy demand is projected to double over the next 25 years. Per-capita consumption is expected to rise from 0.43 tonne of oil equivalent (toe) in 2022 to 0.8 toe by 2047, while per-capita electricity consumption could increase from 1,331 kWh in 2023 to 3,675 kWh.
Short-term trigger
Near-term momentum is being shaped by weather.
The India Meteorological Department has projected heatwaves for May. Peak power demand has already touched 240–244 GW in recent weeks, and rising temperatures are likely to push cooling demand, and overall consumption, even higher.
This raises the risk of supply-demand tightness during peak summer months, keeping demand elevated in the near term. Markets tend to respond quickly to such signals, given the potential for upside surprises in quarterly earnings.
The data centre boom
No assessment of the power sector is complete without factoring in data centres.
Electricity demand from data centres is rising at a pace the grid was not originally designed to handle, creating pockets of supply-demand mismatch. AI-led workloads are a key driver: new GPU-heavy racks can consume 10–15 times more power than standard server racks did as recently as 2020.
This surge is being driven by three factors—AI-optimised hardware, the scale of computation (inference), and the intensive cooling needs of high-density infrastructure.
Renewable transition
Energy security remains central to India’s transition.
The country imported 88.9% of its crude oil, 43.3% of natural gas, and 25% of coal in 2023. Even as overall energy demand doubles, fossil fuel consumption is not expected to rise proportionately, given the policy push toward cleaner sources.
The share of clean energy in the primary mix is projected to increase from 16% in 2022 to about 40% by 2047, supported by a more conducive ecosystem for renewables and alternative fuels.
Energy security risks
Recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia have highlighted India’s reliance on imported fuels.
At the same time, global natural gas markets are tightening, with higher prices and supply disruptions. This is prompting countries, including India, to lean more heavily on domestic and alternative power sources—reinforcing the role of the power sector in ensuring energy security.
How to approach power stocks
A structured approach can help navigate the sector:
Understand the segments: The power value chain spans generation, transmission, distribution, and equipment manufacturing. Diversifying across segments can help manage risk.
Focus on key metrics: Track capacity additions, policy tailwinds (especially in renewables and grid expansion), leverage levels, return ratios, and dividend yields—particularly for PSU players.
Back structural themes: Look for companies aligned with long-term drivers such as renewable expansion, EV charging infrastructure, grid modernisation, and rising base demand.
Keeping a watchlist of sector leaders is a prudent starting point.
Stocks to track
Power Grid Corp
Power Grid Corp. of India, a Maharatna PSU, dominates the transmission segment.
It operates an extensive EHVAC (extra-high-voltage alternating current) and HVDC (high-voltage direct current) network and owns about 84% of the inter-state transmission system (ISTS), making it one of the largest transmission utilities globally.
The network is supported by advanced technologies, including LCC- and VSC-based HVDC systems and reactive power management solutions, which help improve grid stability and reliability.
Financially, the company reported Q3FY26 revenue of ₹123,951 million, up from ₹112,330 million a year earlier, while net profit rose modestly to ₹39,726 million from ₹38,243 million.
Looking ahead, the transmission segment is set for a strong investment cycle. Sectoral capex is projected at around ₹23 trillion through 2032, with the bulk— ₹22.7 trillion—earmarked for inter-state transmission projects, providing visibility for future growth.
NTPC Ltd
NTPC is India’s largest power generation company and a key public sector player in meeting the country’s rising electricity demand.
It operates a diversified portfolio spanning coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy assets across the country. While its legacy is rooted in thermal power, its growth strategy is increasingly centred on clean energy, with a target of 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032.
The company is also well placed to serve emerging demand from data centres, offering a combination of reliable thermal baseload and renewable energy certificates to support ESG compliance.
A key strength is its earnings visibility. NTPC operates under a regulated equity model, which ensures a fixed return on equity on commissioned capacity, providing steady and predictable cash flows.
Over the past five years, revenue and net profit have grown at a compound annual rate of 12% and 15%, respectively, with average ROE and ROCE of 13% and 11%.
The recent listing of its renewable arm, NTPC Green, has helped unlock value and sharpen its focus on clean energy.
Looking ahead, NTPC is positioning itself as an integrated energy company rather than just a generator. It is scaling up renewables while modernising its thermal fleet, with a target to reach 244 GW of total capacity by 2037. This expansion will be backed by planned investments of nearly ₹7 trillion across green hydrogen, nuclear energy, and pumped storage.
Tata Power Co. Ltd is India’s largest integrated power company and part of the Tata Group.
It operates across the full power value chain—generation, transmission, distribution, trading, energy storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing—making it the only player with a meaningful presence across all segments.
By mid-2025, its generation capacity had crossed 25 GW, with around 65% coming from clean energy sources. Over the past nine months, the company has stepped up capacity additions, particularly in renewables, with most of the incremental additions coming from green energy projects.
Financially, the company remains on a stable footing.
Tata Power also holds a 1.65% stake in Tata Sons, which could unlock additional value if the holding company goes public.
Looking ahead, Tata Power is accelerating its transition toward a cleaner energy mix, backed by a defined roadmap. It aims to increase the share of renewables to 70% of total capacity by 2030, driven by solar, hydro and other non-fossil fuel sources.
Over the longer term, the company plans a gradual exit from thermal assets by 2045 as existing power purchase agreements expire, signalling a structural shift toward a predominantly renewable-focused business model.
Conclusion
The power sector offers strong demand visibility, but it is not without constraints.
Tariffs and returns are tightly regulated, limiting pricing flexibility. The business is also capital-intensive, with long gestation periods that can delay returns.
For investors, the opportunity lies in balancing these structural challenges against long-term demand tailwinds. Careful attention to fundamentals, governance, and valuations remains essential before taking exposure.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com