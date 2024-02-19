Are PSU stocks riding a bubble? mixed results cast doubt on the rally
PSU stocks in India have seen a significant surge due to government-led capex initiatives and political expectations. Companies in the BSE PSU Index beat analysts’ expectations by a mere 1% in Q3FY24, the slowest pace in six quarters, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
PSU stocks in the Indian market have emerged as significant wealth generators, demonstrating returns of up to 300% within less than a year. This surge is fueled by an increase in capital expenditure (capex), with PSU companies positioned as primary beneficiaries of government-led capex initiatives.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started