Are Rajesh Exports shares a new Gensol Engineering in the making in the Indian stock market?

Rajesh Exports share price is down over 16% this week, with the small-cap stock hitting lower circuits for two consecutive sessions after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) levelled serious allegations against the company. The sharp sell-off has drawn comparisons with Gensol Engineering, whose corporate governance crisis wiped out a large portion of shareholder wealth last year.

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At the heart of the controversy is SEBI's interim order alleging that Rajesh Exports misrepresented nearly all of its revenue over a five-year period. In its 109-page order, the regulator said its prima facie findings indicate that the company overstated its operational scale and financial performance between FY21 and FY25, with around ₹15.15 trillion, or 99.8% of subsidiary revenue, allegedly being misrepresented.

Rajesh Exports has strongly denied wrongdoing. In a clarification issued after the June 3 interim order, the company said SEBI had not recorded any conclusive adverse findings, imposed any penalty or initiated coercive action. It argued that the alleged discrepancy stemmed from a misunderstanding involving Swiss subsidiary Valcambi.

"The core observation in the order is with regard to the mis-reporting of the revenues. This has emerged primarily due to confusion because SEBI has considered the EBITDA of Valcambi instead of revenue. The consolidated revenue as stated by the company is correct," Rajesh Exports said.

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What Was the Gensol Scandal? The comparisons stem from memories of the Gensol Engineering controversy that erupted in 2025. SEBI alleged that promoter brothers Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi diverted funds meant for electric vehicle procurement and treated the listed company as a “personal piggy bank.”

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According to regulatory findings, more than ₹260 crore intended for business purposes was allegedly used to fund personal expenses and lavish lifestyles. The fallout extended beyond Gensol, contributing to the collapse of BluSmart's operations and triggering a massive destruction of shareholder wealth, with Gensol shares losing between 80% and 90% of their value.

The scandal became one of India's most prominent examples of how governance failures can overwhelm an otherwise promising business model and quickly erode investor confidence.

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Is Rajesh Exports the Next Gensol? While market has begun drawing parallels, analysts remain divided on whether the comparison is entirely appropriate.

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Lifelong Wealth, believes the issue goes beyond a failed business narrative and strikes at the heart of investor trust.

"The allegations against Rajesh Exports have fundamentally changed the investment debate from earnings and valuation to credibility and transparency. The key question is no longer whether the stock is cheap, but whether investors can rely on the reported financial statements," he said.

Hariprasad pointed to the scale of the concerns raised by SEBI, including questions over reported revenues, overseas subsidiary transactions, alleged fund diversion and restrictions imposed on the promoter. He said the market is no longer valuing the company based on growth expectations but is instead discounting it for regulatory, legal and governance risks. In his view, Rajesh Exports may not be another Gensol but could represent an even bigger test of corporate governance because revenue recognition, promoter conduct and regulatory compliance are all under scrutiny simultaneously.

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Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, also sees similarities but stops short of calling Rajesh Exports another Gensol.

"Governance risk often commands a larger discount than business risk. Investors can tolerate cyclical challenges, industry headwinds and temporary earnings pressure. What they struggle to price is uncertainty around the credibility of reported financials and corporate disclosures," he said.

Ponmudi noted that once governance concerns begin to overshadow the underlying business, conventional valuation metrics become less relevant. According to him, the market's reaction reflects a broader concern about trust rather than the company's operating performance. Until regulatory proceedings conclude and confidence is restored, he expects investors to treat Rajesh Exports as a governance-risk stock rather than a value opportunity.

However, Nitant Darekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza, drew the strongest comparison between the two cases.

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"Both cases involve allegations relating to promoter fund diversion and questionable paper trails rather than a struggling operating business. SEBI's findings on revenue reporting, counterparty transactions and funds routed to promoter-linked accounts represent significant governance red flags for investors," he said.

Darekar highlighted SEBI's allegation that Rajesh Exports overstated around ₹15.15 lakh crore of subsidiary revenue between FY21 and FY25 and pointed to concerns surrounding transactions with Affluence, a counterparty that allegedly denied any dealings with the company. He also flagged allegations that around ₹339 crore was routed to promoter accounts without board approval or related-party disclosures. Given the seriousness of the allegations, he advised investors to remain on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges from the ongoing investigation.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.