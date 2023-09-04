Are small-cap stocks in a bubble? Experts tell you how to trade in smaller companies5 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Indian smallcap stocks have surged as foreign portfolio investors buy after Q1 numbers. Year-to-date, the BSE Smallcap index has surged 30 per cent.
Smallcap stocks are skyrocketing. Year-to-date, the BSE Smallcap index has surged 30 per cent while the Midcap index has gained 25 per cent. The BSE Sensex, on the other hand, has gained just 8 per cent in the same period. Data show that about 75-odd stocks of the BSE Smallcap index have jumped over 100 per cent this year so far. Smallcap stock Jai Balaji Industries, which has a market cap of about ₹4,675 crore as of September 4, has surged by 451 per cent this year so far.
