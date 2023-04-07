Good Friday is a market holiday, and most of the financial markets across the globe are shut today. A so-called market holiday is any nonweekend day when there is no trading on the bourses. The markets are closed over the weekends.

Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Singapore are closed on Friday. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, bond markets are also closed for the day.

Meanwhile, Japan market opened higher and Chinese stocks were flat in early trade.

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares opened higher Friday after New York high-tech stocks advanced overnight, as investors kept their focus on US jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.34 percent, or 94.04 points, to 27,566.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.35 percent, or 6.84 points, to 1,968.12.

Shanghai stocks open flat

Mainland Chinese shares were barely moved at the open Friday, with trade thinned by holidays across much of the region.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.15 points to 3,312.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.23 points to 2,138.81.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

US stock market closed today

The US Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed on Good Friday.

BSE NSE to remain shut today

On account of Good Friday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 7th April 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Friday session i.e. on 7th April 2023.

On Friday, a market holiday, the Labor Department is due to release its March employment report, and market participants will have the weekend to digest the data before Monday's opening bell.

Global markets wrap up

European stocks moved in the opposite direction as gains in real estate and travel stocks, along with solid industrial production data from Germany helped to offset concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.51% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.19%.

Crude prices settled higher, and notched a weekly gain following OPEC+ production cuts and a drop in U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude edged up 0.11% to settle at $80.70 per barrel, and Brent settled at $85.12 per barrel, up 0.15% on the day.

Gold headed lower, extending its loss as the stock market reversed, but the safe-haven metal was on track for a weekly gain as nervousness about recession grows.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $2,009.09 an ounce.