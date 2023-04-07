Are stock markets open on Good Friday today?2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:30 AM IST
- The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.15 points to 3,312.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.23 points to 2,138.81
Good Friday is a market holiday, and most of the financial markets across the globe are shut today. A so-called market holiday is any nonweekend day when there is no trading on the bourses. The markets are closed over the weekends.
