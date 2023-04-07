Are stock markets open on Good Friday today?

BSE NSE to remain shut today

On account of Good Friday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 7th April 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Friday session i.e. on 7th April 2023.