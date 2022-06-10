Are stocks undervalued yet?

This message of extreme overvaluation isn’t easily dismissed, since the CAPE ratio has an impressive record predicting the stock market’s 10-year return. You can see that when looking at a statistic known as the R-squared, which ranges from 0% to 100% and measures the degree to which one data series explains or predicts another. When measured over the past 50 years, according to my firm’s analysis, the CAPE’s R-squared is 52%, which is very significant at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use when determining if a correlation is genuine.