Are Tesla’s shares worth $90 or $780? Wall Street can’t decide

Therein lies the dilemma. Is Tesla an automaker? Or is it a technology company? Or is it some sort of an amalgamation of both? The company plans to deliver about half a million cars this year, a 36% jump over last year’s levels, but slower than the 50% increase it achieved in 2019. Wall Street analysts estimate revenue will grow 26% this year, accelerate further in 2021, and then taper off into 2022. Estimates for earnings in 2020 and 2021 have barely budged over the past two years.