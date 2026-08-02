Are the building blocks of market recovery falling into place? Expert weighs in

The past week offered a glimpse of how quickly market sentiment can shift when key macro variables begin moving in the right direction. After weeks of anxiety surrounding geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices and global policy uncertainty, investors found relief in a combination of falling oil prices, improving monsoon trends, encouraging Q1 earnings and the return of foreign capital. These developments have strengthened the case that Indian equities may be entering the early stages of a broader recovery.

Advertisement

The most significant trigger came from the sharp correction in crude oil prices. Brent crude, which had surged above US$95 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia, retreated sharply towards US$80, reducing concerns over imported inflation and rising operating costs for Indian businesses. For an oil-import-dependent economy like India, softer crude prices are particularly beneficial as they support corporate margins, reduce inflationary pressures and improve the broader macroeconomic outlook. The easing in oil prices was accompanied by a decline in long-term bond yields, reflecting expectations that major central banks would maintain policy stability. During the week, the U.S. Fed, BoE and BoJ largely stayed on the expected path, leaving rates unchanged. Although the Fed continued to signal caution on inflation, the absence of surprise tightening measures helped stabilize global risk sentiment.

Advertisement

What's driving the Indian stock market? Domestic indicators have also begun turning supportive. The rainfall deficit, which exceeded 40% earlier in the monsoon season, has narrowed to below 15%, easing concerns over agricultural output and food inflation. A better monsoon outlook is particularly important because rural consumption remains a key driver of India's growth. Historical trends suggest that improving rainfall conditions typically support demand across automobiles, FMCG products and other consumption-linked sectors. Corporate earnings are providing another reason for optimism. Early Q1FY27 results have generally been better than market expectations, indicating that the earnings slowdown may be moderating. Combined with favourable domestic liquidity conditions, this has helped investors look beyond near-term global uncertainties and focus on improving business fundamentals.

Perhaps the most important structural development has been the return of FIIs. After four consecutive months of selling totally a huge amount of ₹2.7lac cr, FIIs turned net buyers in July, bringing in roughly Rs.17,000cr of investments. While one month does not establish a trend, it marks a notable shift in sentiment toward Indian equities after nearly two years of persistent outflows. The improvement comes as India's relative attractiveness strengthens amid the unwinding of crowded AI-related trades in global markets (deep sell-off in semiconductor supplier nations like South-Korea and Taiwan may benefit India to attract funds), growing preference for diversified economies with stable growth prospects and attractive valuation compared to peers.

Advertisement

Sectoral trends also reflect this changing market environment. Private banks and real estate, which came under pressure during the rise in crude prices and bond yields, are showing signs of recovery. Auto, FMCG and broader consumption stocks continue to benefit from improving monsoon conditions and expectations of stronger rural demand. Meanwhile, IT has emerged as a standout performer, supported by attractive valuations and expectations of a gradual recovery in global tech spending. As a result, IT remains one of the strongest contrarian opportunities within the market.

Trade dynamics are also tilting modestly in India's favour. Under the revised U.S. tariff structure, India continues to face a 10% tariff, while countries such as China, Japan and several European economies face slightly higher rates of ~12.5%. This relative advantage could support export-oriented industries such as textiles, agriculture and selected capital goods segments. Overall, the data suggest that several headwinds confronting Indian equities are beginning to ease simultaneously. Crude oil prices have moderated, monsoon conditions are improving, earnings are holding up better than expected, and foreign investors are showing renewed interest. While geopolitical developments and central bank policy remain key risks, the foundation for a stronger market recovery appears to be steadily strengthening. If oil prices remain contained and global tensions continue to soften, Indian equities could be positioned for a more sustained uptrend in the months ahead.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair is the Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.