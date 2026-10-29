Are these low-P/E bluechip stocks really a bargain?

A low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple can easily catch an investor’s eye. But a cheap-looking stock isn’t necessarily a bargain. Sometimes, the market is pricing in slower growth or weaker profits. In other cases, earnings are rising, yet the valuation remains relatively modest. The challenge is figuring out which is which.
A low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple can easily catch an investor’s eye. But a cheap-looking stock isn’t necessarily a bargain. Sometimes, the market is pricing in slower growth or weaker profits. In other cases, earnings are rising, yet the valuation remains relatively modest. The challenge is figuring out which is which.
State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Zinc and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) offer three different perspectives on this question. One is a banking giant, another is a commodity producer, and the third has a strong presence in SUVs and tractors. Each has identifiable growth drivers, but the risks are quite different.
State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Zinc and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) offer three different perspectives on this question. One is a banking giant, another is a commodity producer, and the third has a strong presence in SUVs and tractors. Each has identifiable growth drivers, but the risks are quite different.
Here’s what the numbers tell us, and what investors should look at beyond the headline P/E.
1. State Bank of India (SBI)
P/E multiple: 10.1
India's largest public-sector bank has a considerable size advantage. SBI's branch network, deposit franchise and presence across retail and corporate lending give it access to a wide pool of customers.
The next leg of growth will depend partly on how effectively it converts rising credit demand into profits. A growing loan book helps, but the cost of funding those loans matters just as much.
SBI's Q1FY27 results showed healthy growth. Net profit rose 10.23% year-on-year to ₹21,121 crore. Net interest income increased 14.88% to ₹46,992 crore, while advances grew 18.63%.
There is, however, another number worth watching: the whole-bank net interest margin, which stood at 2.86%. This measures the spread between the income a bank earns on its interest-bearing assets and the interest it pays on its funding.
Why does that matter? It’s because loan growth alone does not guarantee better profitability. If deposit costs rise faster than lending yields, margins can narrow.
Where could growth come from?
Further expansion in lending, healthy credit demand and controlled bad-loan provisions could support earnings. SBI's established customer base also gives it an opportunity to grow across several lending categories.
What could go wrong?
Deposits remain a key variable. Banks need to attract funds to support lending, and doing so can become more expensive when competition for deposits intensifies. A deterioration in asset quality would add another layer of pressure.
SBI's valuation may look reasonable, but the more useful question is whether earnings can continue growing without a meaningful deterioration in margins or credit quality.
2. Hindustan Zinc
P/E multiple: 12.3
Hindustan Zinc presents a different kind of growth story. Its business spans zinc, lead and silver, making earnings sensitive to international metal prices, production volumes, currency movements and mining costs.
The latest reported quarter was particularly strong.
In Q2 FY27, revenue from operations increased 77% year-on-year to ₹15,093 crore. Net profit climbed 142% to ₹6,412 crore, while Ebitda rose 108% to ₹9,258 crore. The company reported an Ebitda margin of 61%.
Silver production increased 20% year-on-year to 173 tonnes. Higher metal prices, stronger production and lower zinc production costs contributed to the improvement.
But there’s a catch. Commodity companies can look particularly cheap when prices are favourable and profits surge. If metal prices subsequently fall, earnings can decline sharply, even when the business continues producing at similar volumes. The P/E ratio may then prove less attractive than it first appeared.
Where could growth come from?
Favourable metal prices, higher production and tighter control over operating costs could support profitability. Silver is another important earnings driver and deserves attention alongside zinc.
What could go wrong?
Metal prices rarely move in a straight line. A reversal in zinc or silver prices could put pressure on revenue and margins. Production costs, capital expenditure and the sustainability of current profitability also need monitoring.
Hindustan Zinc's latest numbers are impressive. The bigger question is how much of that earnings growth can continue when market conditions become less favourable.
3. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
P/E multiple: 19.2
Mahindra & Mahindra has two important engines of growth: utility vehicles and tractors. That combination gives it exposure to both the passenger vehicle market and India's rural economy.
The SUV business benefits from product launches, customer demand and the company's ability to maintain its competitive position. Tractors, meanwhile, depend more heavily on farm incomes, crop conditions, and rural spending.
This mix makes M&M worth examining from a growth perspective. It also means investors need to look at the performance of individual segments rather than treating the company as a single, uniform business.
That represents a valuation discount on the figures cited. It does not, by itself, establish that the stock is undervalued. Industry comparisons can be misleading when companies have different business mixes, growth rates and profitability.
Where could growth come from?
Continued demand for SUVs, successful new model launches and an improvement in rural spending could help drive sales. A better product mix and operating efficiencies may also support margins.
The important thing is to establish whether these drivers are translating into sustained earnings growth, rather than simply higher vehicle volumes.
What could go wrong?
Competition in the automotive market is intense. New products and technology require investment, while pricing pressure and higher input costs can affect profitability. A slowdown in rural demand could also weigh on tractor sales.
Investors should pay attention to earnings per share as well. Revenue can grow without a corresponding improvement in earnings per share, particularly if costs rise or the share count changes.
M&M's valuation discount is worth investigating, but the strength and durability of its earnings growth is what ultimately matters.
Look beyond the multiple
SBI, Hindustan Zinc, and M&M may all trade at relatively modest earnings multiples, but the reasons to consider them are not interchangeable.
For SBI, the focus is on credit growth, funding costs and asset quality. Hindustan Zinc requires a closer look at commodity prices and normalized earnings. With M&M, vehicle demand, product competitiveness, and rural spending are central to the story. This is why a simple stock screen can only take investors so far.
Before drawing conclusions about any low P/E stock, consider three things:
- How reliable are the earnings? A strong quarter is encouraging, but investors need to establish whether the underlying drivers are likely to last. This is particularly important for cyclical businesses.
- Is the business getting stronger? Revenue growth means more when it comes with better margins, stronger market positioning or improved operating efficiency.
- What is the market already pricing in? A low multiple may offer room for upside, but it can also reflect legitimate concerns about future growth. Understanding those concerns is part of the research.
Ultimately, the goal is not to find the stock with the lowest P/E multiple. It is to find a business that can grow its earnings over time without asking investors to pay too much for that growth today.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com