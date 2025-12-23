Are US stock markets closed on Christmas Eve? Check Nasdaq, NYSE holiday calendar for Christmas week

US stock market holiday: US President Donald Trump last week announced that December 24 and December 26 will be federal holidays. Now the question has come up — is the US stock market going to remain closed on Christmas Eve?

Investors planning to take part in stock market activity this holiday week need to plan ahead.

Here is what you need to know about US stock market holiday on Christmas Eve.

Is the US stock market open or closed on Christmas Eve? Despite Donald Trump signing an executive order declaring December 24 as a federal holiday, the US stock markets will not be closed on Christmas Eve.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have both said that they will not change their trading schedules on December 24, the day before Christmas, even as federal offices will close on the day.

NYSE, Nasdaq trading time on Christmas Eve As per the holiday schedule of NYSE and Nasdaq, two of the biggest stock exchanges of the United States, they will close early on Christmas Eve.

The US stock market will close at 1 pm ET in New York on December 24 ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to the websites of Nasdaq and NYSE. Usually, the US stock market operates from 9:30 am ET to 4 pm ET.

As per the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the US bond market is also set for an early close at 2 pm ET.

The White House on Thursday released an executive order that closes the federal government on Christmas Eve and December 26 for 2025.

Trump’s order closes government offices on both the Wednesday before Christmas Day and the Friday after, creating a five-day weekend for federal employees.

When is the next US stock market holiday? The next US stock market holiday is on December 25, which is Christmas Day.

Almost all businesses and offices are closed in the US on Christmas, including the stock market. During this time, trading on stock exchanges take a pause. The trading will resume on December 26 at normal time.

US stock market holidays 2026 Here is a list of US stock market holidays in 2026, according to the NYSE official calendar

New Year’s Day — Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, January 18

Washington’s Birthday — Monday, February 15

Good Friday — Friday, March 26

Memorial Day — Monday, May 31

Juneteenth National Independence Day (observed) — Friday, June 18

Independence Day (observed) — Monday, July 5

Labor Day — Monday, September 6

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 25

Christmas Day — Friday, December 25.