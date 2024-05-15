Argentina reports its first single-digit inflation in 6 months as markets swoon and costs hit home
Argentina reports its first single-digit inflation in 6 months as markets swoon and costs hit home
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s monthly inflation rate eased sharply to a single-digit rate in April for the first time in half a year, data released Tuesday showed, a closely watched indicator that bolsters President Javier Milei’s severe austerity program aimed at fixing the country’s troubled economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started