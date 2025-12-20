Arihant Capital buys over 2 crore shares of this penny stock under ₹5 — Details here

Penny stock under ₹5: Indian financial services company, Arihant Capital Markets, purchased more than 2 crore equity shares of diversified agro-industrial company, Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd, through a bulk deal on Friday, 19 December 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The NSE bulk deals data showed that Arihant Capital purchased a total of 2,16,46,910 or more than 2 crore equity shares from the open market at an average trade price of ₹4.27 apiece, marking the deal at over ₹9.24 crore on Friday's market session.

The data also showed that aside from purchasing over 2.16 crore stake in the company, Arihant Capital sold 7,90,498 equity shares of Davangere Sugar at an average trade price of ₹4.04 apiece, amounting to ₹31.93 lakh.

After Arihant Capital's bulk purchase, the shares of Davangere Sugar jumped more than 10% during Friday's stock market session to hit an intraday high of ₹4.46, compared to the previous market close levels of ₹4.03.

Davangere Sugar share price Penny stock under ₹5, Davangere Sugar shares closed 9.43% higher at ₹4.41 after Friday's stock market session, compared to the previous market close levels, according to the NSE website.

Shares of Davangere Sugar have lost more than 20% in the last one-year period, and have dropped 21.95% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the diversified agro-industrial firm's shares have delivered stock market investors 19.84% return on their investment in the last one-month period, and are trading 15.75% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

The penny stock hit its 52-week high level of ₹6.36 on 22 January 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹3.03 on 10 October 2025, NSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹630.63 crore as of Friday's stock market session.

Davangere Sugar's focus now Davangere Sugar promoters recently raised ₹150 crore in funding in an effort to cut down the company's debt and use the money to boost the profitability and the balance sheet.

The company promoters infused funds of up to ₹44 crore into the company advertisements while also purchasing nearly 10 lakh equity shares from the open market. This move seeks to fuel investor confidence in the company shares among the stock market community as the firm focuses on creating long-term growth.

The Karnataka-based company, Davangere Sugar, has evolved from a sugar manufacturer into a diversified enterprise which operates in sugar manufacturing, ethanol production, and cogeneration of power. The company focuses its efforts on ethanol production and sustainable development.

