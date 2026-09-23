Arihant Capital Markets share price rallies 9% to ₹99 today: Check 1-week, 1-month, 1-year returns

Arihant Capital Markets share price jumped 9% to ₹99 per share on the BSE, tracking gains across the broader Indian equity market. The Nifty and Sensex were trading more than 0.2% higher, supported by easing crude oil prices following US-Iran talks.

Advertisement

The stock remained around 18% below its 52-week high of ₹120.35, hit in October 2025. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹57.90 in March 2026. The stock had gained 20% in the past week, 27% in one month, 39% in three months and 49% in six months. However, it had declined 11% over the past year. Over five years, the stock had delivered multibagger returns, rising 244%.

Annual Report In its annual report posted earlier this month, The company's FY26 performance, however, reflected a more challenging market environment.

According to its annual report, consolidated total income stood at ₹206.39 crore, compared with ₹248.01 crore in FY25, while profit after tax declined to ₹31.46 crore from ₹58.70 crore. Arihant attributed the earnings compression to industry-wide yield compression and regulatory adjustments in derivatives.

Advertisement

Despite the decline in profit, consolidated net worth increased to ₹440.97 crore from ₹384.46 crore. Brokerage income fell 17% to ₹103.56 crore amid thinner trading volumes, while treasury gains declined by ₹17 crore. Merchant banking revenue, however, rose to ₹11.06 crore from ₹6.43 crore, while third-party distribution and commission income increased 19.6% to ₹6.58 crore.

The annual report also highlighted the structural expansion of India's capital markets. Domestic institutional investors bought ₹8.5 lakh crore during FY26, monthly SIP inflows reached ₹29,100 crore and demat accounts crossed 120 million. Arihant said it was strengthening its technology capabilities through its Arihant Plus platform, AI-powered portfolio analytics, cloud infrastructure and other digital tools.

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Jain said, “India’s growth story is intact, its investing public is patient, and the technological tools at our disposal are more powerful than at any point in our thirty-year history.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Arihant said its FY27 priorities include deepening existing client relationships and expanding wealth management, investment banking and institutional advisory. The company is also focusing on using cloud and AI capabilities to improve efficiency and strengthen its presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, while building a revenue mix that is less dependent on market cycles.

Jain said, “We are confident in our ability to build an enduring financial institution while compounding attractive, sustainable returns for our shareholders over the decades to come.”

The company's strategy, as outlined in the annual report, therefore remained focused on technology-led expansion, diversification into higher-value financial services and deeper participation in India's growing capital-market ecosystem.

Arihant Capital Q1 Arihant Capital Markets reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.49 crore for the June 2026 quarter, up 69.17% from ₹12.70 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 53.47% to ₹77.91 crore from ₹50.77 crore, while EBITDA increased 74.79% to ₹35.50 crore from ₹20.31 crore.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.