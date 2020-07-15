Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Arisaig India Fund trims stake in Future Consumer by 2%

Arisaig India Fund Ltd has cut its stake in Future Consumer by 2% by selling 3.84 crore shares in the open market.

According to a BSE filing, Arisaig India Fund offloaded 3.84 crore shares, or 2% stake, on July 13. Based on the weighted average price of the stock at 11.63 per scrip on July 13, Arisaig India Fund's stake sale would be for an estimated value of 44.65 crore.

Arisaig India Fund decreased its shareholding in the company from 5.16% to 3.16%.

Last week, Future Consumer Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of 175.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had reported a net profit of 7.53 crore in the January-March period of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations slipped 8.70% to 947.07 crore, against 1,037.37 crore earlier.

The company is engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing and marketing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and processed food products.

Future Consumer's shares were trading 3.10% higher at 11.65 apiece on the BSE during the day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Analysts expect FMCG companies to curtail their advertising spends substantially (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Q1 impact of covid: Some FMCG firms  are better  placed  than  others

2 min read . 14 Jul 2020
Adani Wilmar

Ready-to-cook food products: Adani Wilmar's focus amid Covid pandemic

09 Jun 2020
Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods falling 0.0%

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index down -0.0% at closing - 08 Jun

1 min read . 08 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout