Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check application status online

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: After the end of bidding and a strong Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscription status, investors are eagerly waiting to finalise the share allotment process. After three days of bidding, the Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscription status suggests the public issue got subscribed close to three times, whereas its retail portion was booked close to six times. According to the 'T+3' rule, the public issue has to be listed on the NSE and the BSE by Wednesday this week. Hence, the most likely Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment date is 23 June 2025, i.e. today. However, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment links Once Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status is out, an applicant would be able to see one's application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar — MUFG Intime India Private Limited or Link Intime India Private Ltd. The official website of MUFG Intime India Private Limited is — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Arisinfra Solutions IPO;

3] Enter Arisinfra Solutions IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status check MUFG Intime 1] Login at direct MUFG Intime web link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select Arisinfra Solutions IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status will soon become available on your computer monitor or Smartphone screen.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today According to market observers, company shares are available at par in the grey market today. This means Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP (Grey Market Today) is zero.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.