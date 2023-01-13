Aristo Biotech SME IPO to open next week, check GMP, price and other details

The latest IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹11 as of today. The expected listing price for the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience SME IPO is ₹83 which includes the maximum issue price taking into account the issue price of ₹72 per share plus today's GMP. In light of the current GMP, the expected listing price is at a 15.28% upside level. The issue will close on January 19th, 2023, and thereafter list on the NSE Emerge platform. The anticipated SME IPO Listing Date is January 27, 2023. The highest IPO GMP was achieved today for Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience at a price of ₹11, while the lowest GMP was registered on January 10, 2023, at ₹9. One should not rely on what the grey market premium (GMP) represents, which is the price at which an initial public offering (IPO) is traded on an unofficial or non-regulated grey market before it is listed on the respective stock exchange.