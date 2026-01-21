Aritas Vinyl allotment to be finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status

Aritas Vinyl IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Aritas Vinyl is expected to be finalized today, January 21. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The ₹37.52 crore IPO received a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 2.21 times. Specifically, the retail investor segment was oversubscribed 2.88 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment and the QIB quota were subscribed 1.24 times and 1 time, respectively.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of January 23, 2026.

Aritas Vinyl IPO Details The issue opened for subscription between January 16 and 20. The price band of the IPO was fixed at ₹47 per share. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Aritas Vinyl IPO stands at nil per share, suggesting that the stock might enter the stock market at the same price as the issue price. The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market.

However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Steps to check Aritas Vinyl IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check Aritas Vinyl IPO allotment status by clicking the link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the servers.

Step 3: Select Aritas Vinyl IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected.

Step 6: Click on the search button.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Aritas Vinyl Incorporated in 2020, Aritas Vinyl Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of technical textile, such as Artificial leather also known as PU Synthetic leather and PVC-coated leather, using the latest technology known as Transfer Coating Technology.

The company produces artificial leather, PVC vinyl, and related products, serving various industries such as automotive, fashion, and interior design.