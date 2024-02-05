Arkade Developers gets green signal from SEBI to launch its proposed IPO
Mumbai-based real estate company Arkade Developers has received regulatory approval for its proposed IPO, which aims to raise ₹430 crore. The IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for ongoing and upcoming projects.
Arkade Developers, a Mumbai-based real estate company, has received market regulator Sebi's approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) today (February 05) to raise ₹430 crore.
