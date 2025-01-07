Hello User
This small-cap stock defies recent weak market sentiment, surging over 40% in less than 4 months. Do you own it?

Nishant Kumar

Arkade Developers' share price has risen significantly since its September listing. The company, on January 6, announced it added three redevelopment projects in Western Mumbai.

Small-cap stock: Defying weak market sentiment, Arkade Developers share price has seen healthy gains since its listing in September last year. On Tuesday, January 7, Arkade Developers share price jumped almost 6 per cent on the BSE, a day after it announced it added three redevelopment projects in Western Mumbai. The small-cap stock opened at 174.05 against its previous close of 172.85 and jumped 5.6 per cent to the level of 182.50. Around 1:55 PM, the stock traded 4.9 per cent up at 181.30.

Arkade Developers shares debuted on the BSE and the NSE on September 24 last year. At the current market price of 182.50, the small-cap stock has gained nearly 43 per cent against its issue price of 128.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since November even as the domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, witnessed significant corrections due to stretched valuations, weak Q2 earnings, foreign capital outflow and rising US bond yields and dollar.

Arkade Developers share price hit its all-time high of 190 on September 24 and a 52-week low of 128.30 on November 21 last year.

Arkade Developers latest news

In an exchange filing on January 6, Arkade Developers said it had added three new redevelopment projects in key micro-markets within the Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

"Arkade will be developing 20,232 square meters across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West. The projected saleable carpet area is approximately 5.85 lakh square feet, generating a projected turnover of 2,150 crore," said the company.

"We have a robust pipeline of over eight upcoming projects across MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). We expect to witness a further uptick in societies partnering with us, owing to our exemplary delivery track record. Keeping the family first philosophy in mind, we focus on getting our residents and buyers possession on time," said Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

