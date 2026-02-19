Mint Market
Arm Holdings shares rise after Nvidia exits its entire $155.8M stake

Nvidia has sold its entire $155.8 million stake in British chipmaker Arm Holdings, according to SEC filings, ending years of uncertainty following its failed $40 billion acquisition attempt in 2021. Arm shares rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday following the disclosure.

Written By Livemint
Published19 Feb 2026, 12:24 AM IST
Nvidia continues to expand its AI initiatives, including a major partnership with Meta, which helped lift Nvidia stock and support gains across the US stock market. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
AI Quick Read

Arm shares rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday (February 18) following the disclosure that Nvidia has sold its entire stake in the British semiconductor firm, signaling investor confidence in Arm’s ability to grow independently.

The move marks a dramatic reversal for Nvidia, which attempted a $40 billion acquisition of Arm in 2021—the largest semiconductor deal in history—which ultimately collapsed. Analysts suggest Nvidia’s exit removes uncertainty around Arm’s strategic direction while freeing the graphics chip giant to redeploy capital into AI-focused initiatives.

Financial details of the sale

At the end of Q3 2025, Nvidia held 1.1 million shares of Arm valued at $155.8 million. SEC filings confirm that the company has sold all of these shares. Arm remains majority-owned by Japan’s SoftBank.

Nvidia’s strategic outlook

While Nvidia has not disclosed the use of proceeds from the sale, the company has been actively investing in AI startups, building out data centers, and exploring acquisitions in the networking space. Analysts expect the freed capital could support these initiatives without diluting shareholders or taking on debt.

AI partnerships boost Nvidia stock

Nvidia’s stock climbed 2.3% after Meta Platforms announced a long-term deal to use millions of Nvidia chips and other equipment for its AI data centers. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Nvidia’s dominant position in AI computing, stating, “No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale.”

Impact on US markets

Nvidia’s performance was also a major driver of the US stock market on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, nearing its all-time high, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 308 points (0.6%), and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3%.

