Arm share price spikes over 30% on upbeat sales forecast; SoftBank shares jump 10%
SoftBank Group Corp. shares also rallied almost 10% after Arm Holdings Plc’s bullish earnings forecast. Softbank share price traded as much as 9.6% higher in early Tokyo trading.
Arm share price surged more than 30% on Wednesday after the company’s quarterly sales and profit forecast beat Wall Street expectations.
