Armour Security IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details about NSE SME IPO

Armour Security India's IPO opened on January 14 with only 0.03 times subscription. The price range is set between 55 and 57, aiming to raise 26.51 crore. Allotment is on January 20, with listing expected on January 22.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Jan 2026, 01:34 PM IST
The company specializes in providing a range of security services, including armed guarding, manpower services, and consultancy, primarily focused on commercial and residential security needs across various sectors.(Photo: Pixabay)
Armour Security India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Armour Security India, which opened for bidding today, January 14, received a muted response from investors, with the issue being subscribed only 0.03 times as of 01:30 PM.

The issue received bids for just 1.46 lakh shares against 44.16 lakh shares on offer. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Armour Security issue details

1. Armour Security IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, January 14, and will remain open until Monday, January 19.

2. Armour Security IPO price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between 55 and 57 per equity share.

3. Armour Security IPO size: The company aims to raise 26.51 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares.

4. Armour Security IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 4,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 2.28 lakh for retail investors.

5. Armour Security IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved 46,000 shares for QIB, 21.9 lakh for NII, and 21.8 lakh for retail investors.

6. Armour Security IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Tuesday, January 20. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, January 21, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Armour Security IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on NSE SME on Thursday, January 22.

8. Armour Security IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of Armour Security IPO on Monday was 4, indicating that the stock might list at a 7% premium to the upper price band.

9. Armour Security IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd.

10. Armour Security overview: The company specializes in providing a range of security services, including armed guarding, manpower services, and consultancy, primarily focused on commercial and residential security needs across various sectors.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPOIPOsSME IPO
