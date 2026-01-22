Mint Market
Armour Security shares hit 5% lower circuit after listing at a sharp discount; SME stock down 24% from issue price

Armour Security shares were listed at 45.60 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 20% to the issue price of 57 per share. The SME stock succumbed to selling pressure and hit a 5% lower circuit of 43.35 apiece.

Ankit Gohel
Published22 Jan 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Armour Security IPO listing date was today, January 22, and the SME stock has been listed on NSE SME platform.
Armour Security (India) share price was locked-in at 5% lower circuit on Thursday after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Armour Security IPO listing date was today, 22 January 2025.

Armour Security (India) IPO was an SME IPO and the shares are listed on NSE SME platform.

On Thursday, Armour Security shares were listed at 45.60 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 20% to the issue price of 57 per share. The SME stock succumbed to selling pressure and hit a 5% lower circuit of 43.35 apiece.

Armour Security IPO listing was below Street estimates as indicated by the trends in grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share debut, Armour Security IPO GMP today was 0 per share. This signalled that the listing would be flat at the issue price of 57 per share, without any premium or discount.

Armour Security IPO Key Details

Armour Security IPO was open for subscription from January 14 to January 19, and the IPO allotment status was finalised on January 20. Armour Security IPO listing date was today, January 22, and Armour Security shares were listed on NSE SME.

The company raised 26.51 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 46.50 lakh equity shares, sold at a price band of 55 to 57 per share.

Armour Security IPO was subscribed 1.82 times in total. The public issue was booked 2.58 times in the Retail individual investors category, 1 time in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment (Ex Anchor), and 1.08 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Armour Security IPO registrar.

At 12:35 PM, Armour Security shares were still locked at 5% lower circuit of 43.35 apiece on NSE SME, down 23.95% from its issue price.

Read all IPO news here

 
 
Armour Security (india)SME IPO
