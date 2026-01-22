Armour Security shares hit 5% lower circuit after listing at a sharp discount; SME stock down 24% from issue price

Armour Security (India) share price was locked-in at 5% lower circuit on Thursday after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Armour Security IPO listing date was today, 22 January 2025.

Armour Security (India) IPO was an SME IPO and the shares are listed on NSE SME platform.

On Thursday, Armour Security shares were listed at ₹45.60 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 20% to the issue price of ₹57 per share. The SME stock succumbed to selling pressure and hit a 5% lower circuit of ₹43.35 apiece.

Armour Security IPO listing was below Street estimates as indicated by the trends in grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share debut, Armour Security IPO GMP today was ₹0 per share. This signalled that the listing would be flat at the issue price of ₹57 per share, without any premium or discount.

Armour Security IPO Key Details Armour Security IPO was open for subscription from January 14 to January 19, and the IPO allotment status was finalised on January 20. Armour Security IPO listing date was today, January 22, and Armour Security shares were listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹26.51 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 46.50 lakh equity shares, sold at a price band of ₹55 to ₹57 per share.

Armour Security IPO was subscribed 1.82 times in total. The public issue was booked 2.58 times in the Retail individual investors category, 1 time in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment (Ex Anchor), and 1.08 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Armour Security IPO registrar.