Arm’s flotation could revive the market for IPOs

If this steady drip is to become a rush, it will require three developments in its favour. The first is a clearer picture of where interest rates are heading. One senior banker cites confusion over this as the main reason that listings, as well as other deals such as mergers and acquisitions, were so slow to return in the first half of 2023. With the Federal Reserve’s fastest tightening cycle in decades still under way and a clutch of American regional banks teetering close to collapse, guessing where long-term rates would end up felt like taking a shot in the dark, she argues. As well as determining firms’ funding costs, this is the ultimate benchmark against which IPO investors measure their potential returns. And so without much idea of where the “risk-free rate" will settle, pricing a new tranche of shares with any confidence becomes impossible.

