Around 52% of IPO investors have sold shares on listing day in FY22 so far

As liquidity-driven markets whet investor appetite, retail participants in IPOs have climbed manifold despite steep valuations. In the first half of 2021, Indian companies raised Rs27,417 crore through IPOs, the highest in at least a decade compared to six months of previous years. A total of Rs5,509 crore and Rs23,452 crore were raised via IPOs in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.